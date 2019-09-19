FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190808-10014487-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ONE STOP BEAUTY 101, 2828 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Sandeep Khinda, 809 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sandeep Khinda, Sandeep Khinda. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 8, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23274

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015167-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIGITAL IMAGES, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Takacs, Daniel Takacs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23275

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015291-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATE’S RUB BBQ, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nathan Pereira, 1424 San Simeon Ct., Unit 3, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/21/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nathan Pereira, Nathan Pereira. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23276

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190821-10015280-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PATRIOT CONSULTING SERVICES, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Phillip Douglas Hammond, 763 Aspen Court, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/21/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Phillip Douglas Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Phillip D. Hammond, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23277

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190826-10015559-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIREWORK STUDIO, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Kristin Ducharme, 1111 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Suite 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Ducharme, Kristin Ducharme. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23278

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190815-10014938-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOUNDLESS DESIGNS, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Nicholas Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Casey Clay, 2316 Kehala Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicholas Clay, Nicholas Clay. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 15, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23279

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015096-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BOONE CANDLE, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jerrett S. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010, Brittany M. Wilson, 2876 Dumetz St., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jerrett S. Wilson, Jerrett S. Wilson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23280

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015065-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TAMARIND THAI CUISINE, 65 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA- 4289970, THIPSAENG CORP., 97 Parkhill Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THIPSAENG CORP., Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, Pratoomporn Thipsaeng Robinson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23281

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190814-10014839-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, TX, GBC Food Services LLC, 2938 Tapo Canyon Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GBC Food Services LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23282

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190819-10015088-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: OCEAN GROWN VENTURES, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, 960 Enchanted Way, Unit 110, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 07/22/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Ocean Grown Distribution and Marketing, LLC, Jerry Alan Katz, Jerry Alan Katz, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 19, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23283

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20190827-10015641-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. Unit 130, Oxnard, CA 93036. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 3/13/17. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20170313-10004945-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. German Eduardo Macedo, 127 Cardinal Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ German Eduardo Macedo, German Eduardo Macedo. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23638

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190827-10015644-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. 130, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave. #130, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 8/27/19. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM, INC, Edith M Villalobos, Edith M Villalobos, Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23639

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015520-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EAGLE SELF STORAGE OF FILLMORE, 1601 Eastman Avenue, Suite #100, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, William B. Kendall, 3000 Vista Linda Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/06/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, William B. Kendall, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23640

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. FILE NO.20190905-10016244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALL DAY CAR WASH. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 11/7/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161107-10021151-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Alejandro Martinez, 740 Seneca St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Alejandro Martinez, Alejandro Martinez. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23664

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190820-10015184-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: ECOMEDS, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd., Suite 13, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ FRONT DOOR ENTERPRISES LLC, Jon Burga, Jon Burga, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 20, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23698

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190823-10015498-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HIP KEY CASTING, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jennifer Layton, 4887 Templeton St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/23/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jennifer Layton, Jennifer Layton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 23, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23699

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015900-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA TEESHIRT & MC ACC., 60 Park Row, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., 61 Mckee St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr., Gerald Wayne Jeffreys Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23276

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MULHOLLAND BOOKKEEPING SERVICES, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Kristin Diane Mulholland, 1048 Offshore St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kristin Diane Mulholland, Kristin Diane Mulholland. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23701

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190904-10016148-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KARIN LUCERO-MARTINEZ LMFT, 674 County Square Drive #106D, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Karin Lucero-Martinez, 6968 Swan Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/4/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karin Lucero-Martinez, Karin Lucero-Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 4, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23726

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190906-10016302-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEASIDE ESTHETICS, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Heather Warren, 211 Palomares Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Heather Warren, Heather Warren. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 6, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23703

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190909-10016449-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) QUEEN OF COMPOST, 2) WILD N WELL, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Camila Mercedes Guzman, 2415 Ocean Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/18/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camila Mercedes Guzman, Camila Mercedes Guzman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 9, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19, 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23721

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016516-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CELESTE’S BEAUTY SALON, 350 Ventura Ave. #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Maria Elena Popoca Tapia, 209 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09-10-19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Maria Elena Popoca Tapia, Maria Popoca. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23745

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016513-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BREAD BOX, 2646 Palma Dr., Suite 420, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Leslie Arnette, 647 N Olive St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leslie Arnette, Leslie Arnette. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23900

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016598-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNNYMOON-ELECTRIC, 1209 E. Main St., Ventura, Apt #15, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi, 1209 E. Main St., #15, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09-10-2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi, Hamed Shokouhi Bidhendi. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23901

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190911-10016677-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: URCHIN, 2125 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Erik Eiser, 2125 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/11/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Erik Eiser, Erik Eiser. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 11, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23902

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190912-10016804-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FISHO, 300 Eva St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ian Taylor, 300 Eva St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ian Taylor, Ian Taylor. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23903

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190912-10016796-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) FREE FLOW SHOPPE, 2) ACTIVE DOGZZ, 64 S. Garden St., Apt 6, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Valeria Belyaeva, 64 S. Garden St., Apt 6, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Valeria Belyaeva, Valeria Belyaeva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 12, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23905

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016865-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAXIMUS POWER ELECTRICAL SERVICES, 10013 Brazos Ct, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia, 10013 Brazos Ct, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/13/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia, Jose Israel Gonzalez Garcia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23906

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015867-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) GWMTHOMPSON, 2) WILLIAM FYN, 3) GREG MURFIN, 198 Chickasaw Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA-201917010377, RATIO COLLIS ENTERTAINMENT LLC, 198 Chickasaw Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ RATIO COLLIS ENTERTAINMENT LLC, G. Thompson, Gregory Thompson, Managing Director. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23907

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190829-10015897-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) HUMMINGBIRD NEST HOUSING, 2) HUMMINGBIRD NEST SPA, 3) HUMMINGBIRD NEST GIFT SHOP, 2940 Kuehner Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, HUMMINGBIRD NEST LLC, 2940 Kuehner Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93063. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HUMMINGBIRD NEST LLC, Robert N. Blackmon, Robert N. Blackmon, G.C. & V.P. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on August 29, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23908

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190910-10016577-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PR SUPPLY, 5757 Olivas Park Dr. Unit A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, CA, GAVCO, INC., 3400 Cottage Way St., G2 #1252, Sacramento, CA 95825. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ GAVCO, INC., Sunni Adams, Sunni Adams, Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 10, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23909

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190913-10016858-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) TRAVELER CAFE, 2) LARA’S KITCHEN, 1070 E. Front Street, Suites A&B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization, California, Anthony S. MacIsaac, Inc., 1070 E. Front Street, Unit A, Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 9-11- 2014. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Anthony S. MacIsaac, Inc., Anthony MacIsaac, Anthony MacIsaac, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on September 13, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23910

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00532181- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 21 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ROBERTA KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER to KATHLEEN REEL CHANDLER THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 9-19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 21 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: MICHAEL ADAMS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/29/19, 9/5/19, 9/12/19 and 9/19/19./23151

A.P.N.: 155-0-030-035 Trustee Sale No.: 2018-2404 Order No: 8748194 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/3/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor:BESORAT INVESTMENTS INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 11/7/2017 as Instrument No. 20171107-00144679-0 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $600,366.27 Street Address or other common designation of purported real property:95 WEST HIGHLAND DRIVE CAMARILLO, CA 93010 A.P.N.:155-0-030-035. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you shouldunderstand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-2404. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/6/2019. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (09/12/19, 09/19/19, 09/26/19 | TS#2018-2404 SDI-16083)/23717

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 072003 HEARING DATE: 11/20/2019 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ricardo Mendoza, a child. To: Martha Mendoza, Ricardo Meza Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ricardo Mendoza, Date of Birth: 06/09/2004, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Ricardo Meza Sr., Mother’s name: Martha Mendoza. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/20/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/20/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/30/2019 by: Ericka Bigger Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker.

9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3290583#/23706

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1980-2003, of the California Civil Code, of the State of California, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Nicole L. Mays, and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/ or subtenants originally located at 20003 Egret Place City of Canyon Country, County of Los Angeles, State of California. CA 91351 and now located at 6137 Grimes Canyon Road, Moorpark, CA 93021. Contents of household, furnishings, and personal and all remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 6137 Grimes Canyon Road, Moorpark, Ca. 93021. Purchases must be made in cash only and paid for at the time of sale. 15% buyer premium on all sales. Sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. All purchases are sold “as is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Auctioneer: American Auctioneers, (909) 790-0433, California Bond #FS863-20-14, www.americanauctioneers.com. /S/ Approved by 9/19, 9/26/19 CNS-3294091#/23894

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-0156 Loan No.: *******975 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/10/2005 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JOHN M. JORDAN, A WIDOWER Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 11/21/2005 as Instrument No. 20051121-0285848 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Sale: 10/10/2019 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,562.05 estimated – as of date of first publication of this Notice of Sale The purported property address is: 2234 NORTH H ST OXNARD, CA 93036 A.P.N.: 139-0- 310-195 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www. nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 19-0156. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/05/2019 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Karen Talafus, Assistant Secretary 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714-695-6637 Sales Line: (916) 939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting.com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0360800 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/19/2019, 09/26/2019, 10/03/2019/23897

A.P.N.: 155-0-030-035 Trustee Sale No.: 2018-2404 Order No: 8748194 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/3/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BESORAT INVESTMENTS INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 11/7/2017 as Instrument No. 20171107-00144679-0 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $600,366.27 Street Address or other common designation of purported real property: 95 WEST HIGHLAND DRIVE CAMARILLO, CA 93010 A.P.N.:155-0-030-035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-2404. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/6/2019. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (09/12/19, 09/19/19, 09/26/19 | TS#2018-2404 SDI-16083)/23717

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 072003 HEARING DATE: 11/20/2019 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Ricardo Mendoza, a child. To: Martha Mendoza, Ricardo Meza Sr., and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Ricardo Mendoza, Date of Birth: 06/09/2004, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Ricardo Meza Sr., Mother’s name: Martha Mendoza. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/20/2019, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/20/2019, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 08/30/2019 by: Ericka Bigger Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 10/3/19 CNS-3290583#/23706

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/1/2019: 16-JEEP License: 7RGA416 / CA Vin: 1C4NJPBA1GD684335 14-HYUN License: 7FWF828 / CA Vin: 5NPEC4AC7EH875955. Platinum Towing/Oxnard, 720 Mountain View Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 10/1/2019: 07- CADI License: 6GWG587 / CA Vin: 1GYEC63827R341403. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19./23895

LIEN SALE AUCTION ADVERTISEMENT Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to the California Self-Service Storage Facility Act, (B&P Code 21700 et. seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction; personal property including but not limited to Outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, animal transport and equipment, boxes and totes, etc. Auction to be held at 12PM On 10/3/2019 at www.selfstorageauction.com The property is stored at: A To Z Self Storage, 5060 Goldman Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021. NAME OF TENANT

Jonathan M. Griffin Units-2

Ronald L. Holder Units-2

Managers Units-2

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23896

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00530708-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 03 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: MIGUEL GONZALES aka MIGUEL AMBRIZ GONZALES aka MIGUEL A. GONZALES to MIGUEL BRIZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11/6/19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 03 2019. BY ORDER OF THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23899

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de telÈfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23636

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00493345- CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ALEJANDRO HERNANDEZ-MENDEZ; MARTIN JALPILLO; DOES 1 TO 50. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): FRANCISCO HERNANDEZ NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el n˙mero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jacob Emrani, APC, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Ste. 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015, (213) 748-7734. DATE: (Fecha): AUG 19 2019. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Michael Adams, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served MARTIN JALPILLO as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/5/19, 9/12/19, 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23637

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case Number (Número del Caso) 17A00870 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Nicholas Walters and DOES 1 through 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Reape-Rickett, A Professional Corporation.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp) or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Los Angeles Superior Court, 9425 Penfield Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Matthew Breddan, Esq. (SBN: 174133) The Reape-Rickett Law Firm, 25152 Springfield Court, Suite 100, (661) 288-1000, Valencia, CA 91355. Date (Fecha): JAN 23 2017 /s/: Sherri R. Carter, Executive Officer / Clerk (Secretario):, By M Riveros, Deputy (Adjunto): [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19, 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23724

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2019-00530354-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): IRENE PINKARD, an individual; KEVIN GOOLSBY, an individual; All Persons Unknown, Claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiff’s Title, or Any Cloud On Plaintiff’s Title Thereto; and DOES 1 to 25, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): KAY WALKER.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp)or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The real property affected by this action is located in Ventura County at 1321 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, California 93030, Assessor’s Parcel Number 202-0-321-345, and more particularly described as a condominium comprised of:

PARCEL 1: A ONE-FORTIETH (1/40) UNDIVIDED FRACTIONAL FEE INTEREST IN AND TO ALL OF THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, DESCRIBED AS LOT 5 OF TRACT NO. 4810, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 123, PAGES 1 TO 6, INCLUSIVE OF MAPS, RECORDS OF VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (“LOT5’’), TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING:

(A) ALL CONDOMINIUM UNITS LOCATED THEREON;

(B) EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES AND OTHER MINERALS LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITH NO RIGHTS OR SURFACE ENTRY IN SAID PROPERTY.

PARCEL 2: UNIT 249, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED ON APRIL 1, 1992 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 92-054169, AND RE-RECORDED APRIL 22, 1992 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 92-069282, BOTH OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (“CONDOMINIUM PLAN’’), AS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Hall of Justice. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Darren P. Trone, APC, 3838 Orange Street, Riverside, CA 92501. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622, Phone No.: (951) 686-2975. Date (Fecha): JUL 08 2019 /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario):, By VANESSA OROZCO, Deputy (Adjunto): [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19 10/3/19 and 10/10/19./23683

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELVIN RAY WHITE CASE NO. 56-2019-00525312-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MELVIN RAY WHITE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by HAYDEN EARL WHITE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that HAYDEN EARL WHITE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/23/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner EDWARD TERZIAN, ESQ. – SBN 245132 THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS 275 E. CALIFORNIA BLVD. PASADENA CA 91106 9/5, 9/12, 9/19/19 CNS-3289963#/23578

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PETER PAGANO CASE NO. 56-2019-00532178- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PETER PAGANO. A Petition for Probate has been filed by JOANNE CAMARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.The Petition for Probate requests that: JOANNE CAMARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark A. Lester, Esq. SBN: 96521, JONES, LESTER, SCHUCK, BECKER & DEHESA, LLP, 771 E. Daily Drive, Suite 230, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-604-2655. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23693

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FUSAKO BLAKE CASE NO.56-2019-00532740- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: FUSAKO BLAKE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by CORY BLAKE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CORY BLAKE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, JJC-Probate Court. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kelly Murphy Berlingeri, Esq., 1051 N. Agusta Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 389-3041. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/12/19 9/19/19 and 9/26/19./23711

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD METZGER, RICHARD N. METZGER; RICK METZGER; RICHARD NEAL METZGER Case No: 56-2019-00532898-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD METZGER, RICHARD N. METZGER; RICK METZGER; RICHARD NEAL METZGER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by SUSAN M. JOHNSON and JENNIFER A. METZGER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SUSAN M. JOHNSON and JENNIFER A. METZGER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 10/23/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq. (SBN 86217) / Katherine E. Wells, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite 102, Camarillo, CA 93012, (805) 484- 9002. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/19/19, 9/26/19 and 10/3/19./23898