Pictured: A ROCK N ROLL HEART Thursday, Sept. 26, 7:30-10:30 p.m. A single guy, pet sitter, would-be screenwriter making his way in the world. Part of the Local Filmmaker Series of the Ventura Film Society, this one night only screening brings you the locally filmed and produced comedy with a talk-back panel after the show with director and cast members including Joshua Lantiegne, Executive Producer and Director of Photography, Travis Greer, Writer, Director and Star. $8-$12. Tickets online at www.eventbright.com. Century 10, 555 E. Main St., Ventura.

Thursday

LIVING WITH ALZHEIMERS, TWO PART SERIES 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. First of a two-part series to help caregivers of those with late stages dementia. This event focuses on approaches to the disease, cognitive changes, activities, eating and physical changes. FREE. Hosted by The Alzheimer’s Association. South Oxnard Senior Center, 200 E. Bard Rd., Oxnard. RSVP in advance: 800-272-3900

WIN FREE ART – LIVE PAINTING DEMO 2 p.m. One of the artists featured in the current exhibit, “On location in the Santa Monica Mountains and seashore,” Jackie Blue will complete a pastel painting of the headlands at Point Dume in a live demo. Each attendee will be entered in a free drawing for chance to win the finished piece. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL 5-7 p.m. Gather at the ranch for local beer, wine, live entertainment and food trucks. FREE admission and all proceeds benefit education and historic preservation programs of the Camarillo Ranch Foundation. Bring your chairs for the lawn. The Camarillo Ranch House will be open for tours, $5 suggested donation. Pets must be on a leash. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo.

EXPLORING THE CHAPARRAL 7 p.m. And rediscovering yourself through nature, a presentation by Rick Halsey, director of the California Chaparral Institute. Part of the ongoing series hosted by Ventura Land Trust aimed at connecting local residents with the natural world in our area. $10 suggested donation. RSVP at www.venturalandtrust.org/enviro_lec. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

AN EVENING WITH IVOR DAVIS 7 p.m. Ojai based editor and publisher Bret Bradigan will talk with Davis about his life and stories as a prolific writer covering diverse topics ranging from the Manson murders to The Beatles 1964 tour. Presented by The Ojai Art Center Literary Branch and the Small Publishers, Artists and Writers Network. A reception and book signing will follow. $5. Buy online at www.spawn1.org. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai.

THE RUSSIAN BALLET THEATRE: SWAN LAKE 7 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s score and telling of the German fairy tale, the story of Swan Lake enthralls viewers of all ages. This production includes new choreography, hand painted sets and hand sewn costumes. $52+. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/events.html

USING FOLIAGE, FORM AND TEXTURE IN THE GARDEN 7:30 p.m. Steve Gerisher will share creative approaches to combining plant materials in your garden. A meeting of the Ventura County Rose Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., rose show and society info. Visitors welcome. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org

Friday

BOOK SIGNING WITH DAVE LABELLE 3-6 p.m. Meet and talk with LaBelle, author of “Bridges and Angels: The Story of Ruth,” about a 17 year old boy who experiences a life threatening flood. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come play with your friends. Dinner available for purchase. FREE dessert. Payouts include $125-$250. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

Saturday

OXNARD WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S 8 a.m. Help raise funds and build awareness of the growing epidemic that will affect 16 million American’s by 2050. Sign up with a team to join the walk. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard.

CELEBRATE THE JOURNEY BREAST SYMPOSIUM 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Women and men of all ages are invited to learn from local specialists about breast health. Presented by Dignity Health members, St. John’s Regional Medical Center and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital. Serra Center, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo.

29th ANNUAL DAY OF CARING 9 a.m. – noon United Way of Ventura County is coordinating a day of volunteer opportunities ranging from helping in the Senior Garden for Food Share, working on trail with the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy to cleaning the E.P Foster Library in Ventura or painting the Boys and Girls Club in Moorpark. Visit www.vcunitedway.org/day-of-caring/ to sign up.

BUILD A COMMUNITY GARDEN 9 a.m. – noon Join Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation to create a garden at the Camino Esperanza Apartments for those 62 and older. Register to volunteer with the United Way www.vcunitedway.org. Camino Esperanza Apartments, 1358 Katherine Road South, Simi Valley.

FALL MEDICINAL PLANT WORKSHOP 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gather in an Ojai garden and kitchen with Lanny Kaufer, native plant expert, and Dr. James Adams, a USC pharmacologist, and Enrique Villasenor to learn how to identify and use native plants medicinally by making your own botanical home remedies. $75, includes all materials. Location in Ojai will be sent when registered. Register at www.herbwalks.com or 805-646-6281

FAMILY HEALTH FAIR 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. An all age health event with FREE blood pressure and glucose checks. County agency booths with information about services and resources. Learn about new state legislation regarding health. Hosted by Assembly member Monique Limón and Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson. 805-988-1940. Veterans Memorial Park, Corner of E. Ventura St., and S. Mill St., Santa Paula.

2nd ANNUAL CONEJO VALLEY PRIDE FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All ages, family friendly LGBTQ+ festival brings David Hernandez and Effie Passero from American Idol, with drag queens, live music, shopping and food. Check out our new kid zone with face painting, jumpers, crafts and an exclusive teen only lounge. $5-$10, kid, military and senior discounts. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.conejovalleypride.com

8th ANNUAL BANANA FESTIVAL 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Love bananas? Enjoy shopping, local bands, kid zone and more, while learning all about this tasty and healthy fruit. FREE. The Port of Hueneme, 333 Ponoma Street, Port Hueneme. www.bananaportfest.com

ARTWALK and WAV AFTER PARTY 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Explore studios, galleries and local shops exhibiting the work of local artists. Special pop-up art studios, music and more. Artwalk wraps at 7 p.m., then the after party gets going at the WAV till 9 p.m.. FREE. All ages. Venues across Downtown Ventura. The WAV, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.artwalkventura.org

“SIP”URBIA FOOD AND DRINK FEST 2-6 p.m. Food trucks, live music, local craft breweries and wineries all available for your pleasure, and practically in your own backyard. Proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley. $50+ includes souvenir tasting cup and beer and wine samples. VIP tickets available. Tierra Rejada Golf Club, 15187 Tierra Rejada Road., Moorpark. www.sipurbiawinebeerfest.com

ANTONIO ROCHA IN KALEIDOSCOPIA 2 p.m. Laugh and delight in the whimsy of storytelling through mime and the spoken word. Rocha – pronounced Haw-cha – uses sound effects, movement, and comedy to draw in audiences around the world. $10-$15. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery, Ojai. www.ptgo.org

HEALTH AND PESTICIDES 3-6 p.m. A community town hall meeting to explore ways of transitioning Ojai to regenerative agricultural practices. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. Speakers include Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson, actress/health activist Diane Ladd. Includes a sneak peek of documentary Kiss the Ground, narrated by Woody Harrelson with filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell. $10 suggested donation. Matilija Middle School Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai.

GHOST TALK AND TOUR 7-9 p.m. Join local historian and author Richard Senate to learn how to hunt ghosts using a dowsing rod. Test your skills to seek out the “lost tunnels of Ventura.” $6 per person. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main Street, Ventura.

CLASSICAL FAVORITES 7:30 p.m. A Cal Lutheran Faculty Recital with Eric Kinsley on keyboards, Keum Hwa Cha on violin and guest soprano Haekyung An, performing masterpieces rarely heard today. Donations accepted. 805-493-3306. Cal Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

FALL JAM FEST – High School Concert 7-11 p.m. Calling all Conejo teens! This concert is just for area high schoolers. Come hear an eclectic mix of local bands playing their original music. Scheduled bands include: Stereo Fidelity, Rebel Romance, Carpool League, Liquid Indigo, Madam Bombs and The Michael Cain Experience. $8 advance. $10 at the door. 805-494-5156. Alex Fiore Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. www.thousandoaksteencenter.com

Sunday

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: MICK REINMAN 3-4:30 p.m. Landscape, human figure, or icons of Spaghetti Western genre, Reinman is known for a broad range in painting subjects. A painter with diverse experience from the art programs of Chouinard Art Institute, Cal State University Northridge and Art Center College of Design, he has also worked in the entertainment industry for over thirty years. Part of the Focus on the Masters program, free to FOTM members. $10-$15. FREE for students. RSVP at www.focusonthemasters.com 805-653-2501. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Monday

MORNING STRETCH TO CLASSIC ROCK 8-8:45 a.m. This all level class will help you stretch out the Monday Blues with Classic Rock. Led by Jahnema and Dan with Neighbors Embracing Multicultural Arts. $25 per month. 805-308-2197. www.clubnema.org. NEMA Belly Dance Studio, 1230 Saviers Road., Oxnard.

Tuesday

BEERS BROTHERS OPEN MIC NIGHT 7:30-11:30 p.m. Come hang, enjoy drink specials and step up to the mic. Oak & Main, 419 E. Main St., Ventura.

Wednesday

WALK IT WEDNESDAY, 4-7 p.m. Spend your evening walking downtown Ventura. Local businesses bringing out cocktail and food specials, shopping deals and free music. Downtown Ventura.

Thursday

WIN FREE ART – LIVE PAINTING DEMO 2 p.m. One of the artists featured in the current exhibit, “On location in the Santa Monica Mountains and seashore,” Virginia Kamhi in a live demo will complete a pastel painting of a seascape. FREE. Each attendee will be entered in a free drawing for chance to win the finished piece. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

GENERATIONS COMING HOME: CELEBRATING 65 YEARS OF IMPACT 5-7:30 p.m. All alumni of the Oxnard and Port Hueneme Boys and Girls Club is invited to celebrate the club’s 65th Anniversary. The event includes BBQ, music, trivia and a tour of the club. FREE. Register by calling 805-815-4959. Samuelson club facility, 126 E. 7th St., Oxnard.

ONGOING THEATER

BLESS YOUR HEART Through Sept. 29. The world premiere of a new play by Richard Camp, about an evolutionary biology teacher who returns home to the South to try to prevent his young brother from marrying a preacher’s daughter. $10-25. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. Through Sept. 29. Conejo Players Theatre presents this musical about a car that flies and sails the seas. $10. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

MAMMA MIA! Through Oct. 20. A daughter searches for her father ahead of her wedding on a remote Greek island, with the music of ABBA providing momentum. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Through Sept. 28. Original one-act plays by winners of the 2018 One-Act Play Writing Competition will make their debuts at this exciting festival. $15. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

SEASCAPE Through Oct. 6. Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a couple on a remote beach who have a fascinating conversation with two lizard-like creatures that emerge from the deep. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

OPENING ART

ART CITY Opening Sept. 28. Work by Ventura College students, on display for ArtWalk. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. Sentenced to Death, a one-night only pop-up exhibit featuring the performance art of Miss Art World aka Katherine Cooksey, with focus on the struggle to obtain the unrealistically “perfect” body. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Sept. 26-Oct. 20. Troubles II, a solo show by Veronica Walmsley Lambert loosely based on Guatemalan “trouble dolls,” and Stories II, BAA member works that explore the correlation between art and inspiration. Meet the artist on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m. Reception on Friday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

H GALLERY Oct. 1-Dec. 31: Captain Howdy (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Oct. 31: POPular, pop art by Janet Milhomme, and I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Sept. 30: Golightly, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Oct. 2-30. Alfonso Pilo ceramics and Jenica Zeta (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Oct. 2-30: The Illusion Real, work by Madeleine Ignon and Adam Jahnke. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. Through Sept. 29: Artifact, conspicuous elements in photographs taken by Monica Furmanski that do not exist in the material world. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 29. Streetwise, a solo exhibition by silkscreen printer and graphic designer Most. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Dec. 15: Unbridled with the Compton Cowboys, Courtney Ellzey’s photographs of modern-day urban cowboys working with at-risk youth. Includes artifacts from the Compton Junior Posse Youth Equestrian Program. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Essence, intrinsic nature, indispensable quality. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 12. Natasha Dikareva (ceramics) and Porfirio Gutiérrez (Oaxacan weaving). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Sept. 29. Pop-up store featuring rock and film posters by Jim “TAZ” Evans. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 16, 2020: Vintage Toy Wonderland: Memories of Our Youth from 1960s-1980s. Through Nov. 17: Discovering Flight: Exploring Remote and Model Aviation. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: 2019 American Society of Marine Artists West Juried Regional Exhibition, the finest in contemporary marine art. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through Oct. 27. Aqua Adventures, bodies of water and water-themed getaways. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 11. Synergy, Mary-Gail King’s intuitive paintings and works by Gerald Zwers that spread goodness and joy. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GARDENS OF THE WORLD Through Sept. 29. Momentary Contact — A Call to the Heart, floral works by Adonna Ebrahimi. 2001 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-557-1135, www.gardensoftheworld.info.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 21. The Great Outdoors, nature-oriented work from eight outstanding artists. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Opened Aug. 29: “Beneath the Surface: Bugatti of Lake Maggiore,” a collage by conceptual artist and car enthusiast Heidi Mraz inspired by the Mullin’s 1925 Bugatti Type 22 Brescia Roadster, nicknamed “Lady of the Lake” after spending 75 years submerged in Lake Maggiore, Italy. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Closed through October 2019. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Oct. 3. Art show benefitting the Ojai Raptor Center, with works by photographers Jennifer MaHarry and Leila Jeffries and fine artists Katie Van Horne and Josie Morway. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 14: Origins, an eclectic body of work by members of Ojai Studio Artists exploring origins through personal, biological, psychological and other lenses. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 1. Beatrice Wood: Bed Stories and More, hand-painted etchings made by the famed ceramicist in her 90s, which provide insight into her creative process. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 12, 2020: Beyond Function: Fiber, Wood and Clay, art by weaver Michael Rohde, woodworker Michael Adams and potter Nate Pidduck. Opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, 4-6 p.m. Through Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 26. Night Flights, new works by Joanne Julian. Through Sept. 27: Sustainable Future, Maiza Hixson’s micro-Utopian acrylic ink paintings inspired by nature, medical illustrations, pop culture and feminist science fiction. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 23. Multiple Ones: Contemporary Perspectives in Printmedia, artists that challenge the boundaries of printmaking by printing on everything from porcelain to wood to melted ice. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.