BAKERY
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337
2nd Place
CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, #B, Ventura, 805-941-3444; 2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo, 805-312-7155,
3rd Place
ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road (Telephone Road Plaza), Ventura, 805-658-6030
BARBECUE
1st Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900
2nd Place
MARSHALL’S BODACIOUS BBQ, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #18, Ventura, 805-650-0650
3rd Place
CJ’S BARBECUE, 480 S. Victoria Ave. #B, Oxnard, 805-815-3024
BARISTA
1st Place
SIMONE COVAULT AT SIMONE’S COFFEE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
2nd Place
JOHN EVAN PETTIT AT PROSPECT COFFEE ROASTERS, 92 S. Laurel St., 805-667-8115
3rd Place
RILEY NEWMAN AT SIMONE’S COFFEE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
BEER TAP SELECTION
1st Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906
2nd Place
FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107
3rd Place
TWO TREES RESTAURANT AND TAPS, 7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-3365
BLOODY MARY
1st Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 850-667-8485
2nd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865
3rd Place
THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard 805-985-9300
BREAKFAST
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
EGGS ‘N’ THINGS, 4020 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 805-642-3190; 92 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4497; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-527-0055; 1542 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-497-1711
3rd Place
ALLISON’S COUNTRY CAFE, 3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-1766
BREWERY
1st Place
MADE WEST BREWING COMPANY, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura, 805-947-5002
2nd Place
INSTITUTION ALE COMPANY, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777
3rd Place
TOPA TOPA BREWING COMPANY, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255
BURRITO
1st Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-0508
BUSINESS LUNCH
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
CATERER
1st Place
DJ’S CALIFORNIA CATERING, 2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-389-5418
2nd Place
SEASON’S CATERING, 2646 Palma Drive, #255, Ventura, 805-339-9665
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
CHEAP EATS
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
3rd Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
CHINESE
1st Place
PEKING INN CHINESE RESTAURANT, 330 N. Lantana St., suite 31 (Paseo Camarillo Center), Camarillo, 805-987-8188
2nd Place
CHESTER’S ASIA CHINESE RESTAURANT, 2216 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-482-6564
3rd Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188 or 805-652-0688
COFFEE
1st Place
SIMONE’S COFFEE AND TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
2nd Place
PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3070
3rd Place
BEACON COFFEE COMPANY, 5777 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, info@beaconcoffee.com
DELI
1st Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
2nd Place
BRENT’S DELI, 2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, 805-557-1882
3rd Place
OLD NEW YORK DELI & BAKERY CO., 4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo 805-484-3354; 2700 Teller Road, #A, Newbury Park, 805-375-3354
DESSERT
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337
2nd Place
CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, #B, Ventura, 805-941-3444
3rd Place
SUGAR LAB BAKE SHOP, 5936 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-765-4292
DINER
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864
2nd Place
PETE’S BREAKFAST HOUSE, 2055 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1130
3rd Place
CAFÉ 126, 11033 Citrus Drive, Ventura, 805-647-2619
DOUGHNUTS
1st Place
ROLLING PIN DONUTS, 2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-482-8711
2nd Place
KD VILLAGE DONUTS, 3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-6778
3rd Place
MASTER’S DONUTS, 1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-485-9474; 1725 S. Victoria Ave., 805-642-8398
FARMERS MARKET
1st Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3350 S. Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, 818-591-8161
2nd Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266
3rd Place
OJAI CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-986-5555
FINE DINING
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
3rd Place
CAFÉ FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
FISH TACOS
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177
FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL
1st Place
CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-445-7800
2nd Place
TEQUILA AND TACO FESTIVAL, Downtown Ventura
3rd Place
SURF RODEO, 205 N. Garden St., Ventura
FOOD TRUCK
1st Place
MOM AND POP’S TACO TRUCK, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, 805-824-5507
2nd Place
SOCAL COMFORT FOOD TRUCK, 805-222-6433
3rd Place
JOLLY OYSTER, 911 San Pedro St., Ventura, 805-798-4944
FRIES
1st Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485
2nd Place
FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107
3rd Place
DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 805-648-3001
FROZEN DESSERT
1st Place
MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM & YOGURT, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-6410
2nd Place
COASTAL CONE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive #104, 805-658-2837
3rd Place
SURF ‘N’ YOGURT, 7770 Telephone Road, Ventura,805-647-9909; 1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-643-8808; 550-A W. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-5092; 5233 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-419-4960
GREEK
1st Place
THE GREEK MEDITERRANEAN STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, suite 101, Ventura, 805-650-5350
2nd Place
STEPHEN’S MARKET & GRILL, 2632 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4200
3rd Place
GREEK HOUSE CAFE, 2375 Sycamore Drive, suite 5, Simi Valley, 805-955-9899
HAMBURGER
1st Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906
2nd Place
BLVD BRGR COMPANY, 2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-389-9200
3rd Place
DUKE’S GRIDDLE ‘N’ GRILL, 1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8411
HEALTH FOOD
1st Place
LASSEN’S NATURAL FOODS & VITAMINS, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 805-486-8266; 2207 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa North Center), Camarillo, 805-482-3287; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 805-522-6990
2nd Place
RAINBOW BRIDGE, 211 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-4017
3rd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608
INDIAN
1st Place
HIMALAYA, 35 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-0795, 720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-409-1041
2nd Place
THE TAJ CAFE, 574 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1521
3rd Place
CURRY LEAF, 5253 Mission Oaks Blvd. (Mission Oaks Plaza), Camarillo, 805-482-8880
ITALIAN
1st Place
FERRARO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, 2788 E. Main St., 805-648-7270
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
3rd Place
DOMINICK’S ITALIAN FOOD, 477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-483-7933
KID-FRIENDLY
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864
3rd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777; 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555
LATE-NIGHT EATS
1st Place
JIMMY’S SLICE, 586 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-6133
2nd Place
DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-3001
3rd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485
MARGARITA
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
2nd Place
LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3868
3rd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083
MARTINI
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
3rd Place
PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111
MEXICAN
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
2nd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-0508
NEW RESTAURANT
1st Place
PACIFIC BY NORU, 394 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-205-9618
2nd Place
SLATE BISTRO AND CRAFT BAR, 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-388-9888
3rd Place
MESTIZA KITCHEN, 2855 Johnson Drive, suite U, Ventura, 805-620-0146
NOODLE HOUSE
1st Place
KAO RAMEN BY MAMA, 573 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8393
2nd Place
PHO SAIGON, 826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 805-240-9334
3rd Place
TOKI RESTAURANT, 2850 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-644-8654
OUTDOOR DINING
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
RUMFISH Y VINO, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 805-667-9288
3rd Place
BOCCALI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-1057
PIZZA
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107
3rd Place
TONY’S PIZZARIA, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8425
PRODUCE STAND
1st Place
UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, 805-529-3690; 5696 Los Angeles Ave., Somis, 805-386-4660
2nd Place
MCGRATH FAMILY FARM, 1012 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-485-4210
3rd Place
TERRY BERRIES, 7618 Telephone Road, Ventura 805-620-7534
RESTAURANT
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0238
ROMANTIC RESTAURANT
1st Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266
2nd Place
THE RANCH HOUSE, 102 Besant Road, Ojai, 805-646-2360
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
SANDWICH
1st Place
URBANE CAFE, 4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
2nd Place
VENTURA SANDWICH CO., 2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-641-1915
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200
SEAFOOD MARKET
1st Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive (Harbor Village), suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8228
2nd Place
OCEAN PRIDE SEAFOOD, 2894 Bunsen Ave., unit B, Ventura, 805-644-4310
3rd Place
SEA FRESH, 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747
SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-654-0546
3rd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865
SERVICE
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
SMOOTHIE
1st Place
BLENDERS IN THE GRASS, 607 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150
2nd Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855
3rd Place
HARVEST CAFE VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386
SOUTH AMERICAN
1st Place
MOQUECA BRAZILIAN CUISINE, 3550 Harbor Blvd., #201, Oxnard, 805-204-0970; 610 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-3585
2nd Place
AMAZON PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14711 Princeton Ave. #1, Moorpark, 805-552-4266
3rd Place
MOUTHFUL EATERY, 2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-777-9222
STEAKHOUSE
1st Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza) , Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
2nd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799
3rd Place
PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills 818-292-5111
SUNDAY BRUNCH
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422
2nd Place
WAYPOINT CAFÉ, 325 Durley Ave., Camarillo, 805-388-2535
3rd Place
ALEXANDER’S FOUR POINTS, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort,
1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, 805-658-1212
SUSHI
1st Place
SUMO JAPANESE RESTAURANT, 1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977
2nd Place
I LOVE SUSHI, 5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura, 805-639-4009
3rd Place
ANABA, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-382-1230
TACOS
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
2nd Place TIE
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, Ventura Pier, 805-648-3177
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
TAMALES
1st Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266
2nd Place
CORRALES, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138
3rd Place TIE
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
THAI
1st Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0238
2nd Place
JASMINE THAI, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-658-4861
3rd Place
SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura, 805-642-8879
VEGETARIAN
1st Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855
2nd Place
HARVEST CAFE, VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386
3rd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608
WINE TASTING
1st Place
THE CAVE AT VENTURA WINE CO., 4435 McGrath St., Ventura, 805-642-9449
2nd Place
PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-9440
3rd Place
HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 805-983-1560
WINERY
1st Place
TOPA MOUNTAIN WINERY, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1190
2nd Place
OLD CREEK RANCH WINERY, 10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura, 805-649-4132
3rd Place
HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 805-983-1560