BAKERY

1st Place

BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337

2nd Place

CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, #B, Ventura, 805-941-3444; 2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo, 805-312-7155,

3rd Place

ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road (Telephone Road Plaza), Ventura, 805-658-6030

BARBECUE

1st Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900

2nd Place

MARSHALL’S BODACIOUS BBQ, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #18, Ventura, 805-650-0650

3rd Place

CJ’S BARBECUE, 480 S. Victoria Ave. #B, Oxnard, 805-815-3024

BARISTA

1st Place

SIMONE COVAULT AT SIMONE’S COFFEE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860

2nd Place

JOHN EVAN PETTIT AT PROSPECT COFFEE ROASTERS, 92 S. Laurel St., 805-667-8115

3rd Place

RILEY NEWMAN AT SIMONE’S COFFEE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860

BEER TAP SELECTION

1st Place

BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906

2nd Place

FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107

3rd Place

TWO TREES RESTAURANT AND TAPS, 7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-3365

BLOODY MARY

1st Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 850-667-8485

2nd Place

BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865

3rd Place

THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard 805-985-9300

BREAKFAST

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422

2nd Place

EGGS ‘N’ THINGS, 4020 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 805-642-3190; 92 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4497; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-527-0055; 1542 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-497-1711

3rd Place

ALLISON’S COUNTRY CAFE, 3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-1766

BREWERY

1st Place

MADE WEST BREWING COMPANY, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura, 805-947-5002

2nd Place

INSTITUTION ALE COMPANY, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777

3rd Place

TOPA TOPA BREWING COMPANY, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255

BURRITO

1st Place

CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

3rd Place

TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-0508

BUSINESS LUNCH

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266

CATERER

1st Place

DJ’S CALIFORNIA CATERING, 2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-389-5418

2nd Place

SEASON’S CATERING, 2646 Palma Drive, #255, Ventura, 805-339-9665

3rd Place

DANNY’S DELI, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200

CHEAP EATS

1st Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

3rd Place

CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138

CHINESE

1st Place

PEKING INN CHINESE RESTAURANT, 330 N. Lantana St., suite 31 (Paseo Camarillo Center), Camarillo, 805-987-8188

2nd Place

CHESTER’S ASIA CHINESE RESTAURANT, 2216 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 805-482-6564

3rd Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188 or 805-652-0688

COFFEE

1st Place

SIMONE’S COFFEE AND TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860

2nd Place

PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3070

3rd Place

BEACON COFFEE COMPANY, 5777 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, info@beaconcoffee.com

DELI

1st Place

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200

2nd Place

BRENT’S DELI, 2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, 805-557-1882

3rd Place

OLD NEW YORK DELI & BAKERY CO., 4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo 805-484-3354; 2700 Teller Road, #A, Newbury Park, 805-375-3354

DESSERT

1st Place

BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1337

2nd Place

CAFÉ FICELLE, 390 S. Mills Road, #B, Ventura, 805-941-3444

3rd Place

SUGAR LAB BAKE SHOP, 5936 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-765-4292

DINER

1st Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864

2nd Place

PETE’S BREAKFAST HOUSE, 2055 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1130

3rd Place

CAFÉ 126, 11033 Citrus Drive, Ventura, 805-647-2619

DOUGHNUTS

1st Place

ROLLING PIN DONUTS, 2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-482-8711

2nd Place

KD VILLAGE DONUTS, 3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-6778

3rd Place

MASTER’S DONUTS, 1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-485-9474; 1725 S. Victoria Ave., 805-642-8398

FARMERS MARKET

1st Place

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3350 S. Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, 818-591-8161

2nd Place

DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266

3rd Place

OJAI CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-986-5555

FINE DINING

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799

3rd Place

CAFÉ FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266

FISH TACOS

1st Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177

FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

1st Place

CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 805-445-7800

2nd Place

TEQUILA AND TACO FESTIVAL, Downtown Ventura

3rd Place

SURF RODEO, 205 N. Garden St., Ventura

FOOD TRUCK

1st Place

MOM AND POP’S TACO TRUCK, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, 805-824-5507

2nd Place

SOCAL COMFORT FOOD TRUCK, 805-222-6433

3rd Place

JOLLY OYSTER, 911 San Pedro St., Ventura, 805-798-4944

FRIES

1st Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485

2nd Place

FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107

3rd Place

DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 805-648-3001

FROZEN DESSERT

1st Place

MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM & YOGURT, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-6410

2nd Place

COASTAL CONE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive #104, 805-658-2837

3rd Place

SURF ‘N’ YOGURT, 7770 Telephone Road, Ventura,805-647-9909; 1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-643-8808; 550-A W. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-5092; 5233 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-419-4960

GREEK

1st Place

THE GREEK MEDITERRANEAN STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, suite 101, Ventura, 805-650-5350

2nd Place

STEPHEN’S MARKET & GRILL, 2632 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4200

3rd Place

GREEK HOUSE CAFE, 2375 Sycamore Drive, suite 5, Simi Valley, 805-955-9899

HAMBURGER

1st Place

BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906

2nd Place

BLVD BRGR COMPANY, 2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-389-9200

3rd Place

DUKE’S GRIDDLE ‘N’ GRILL, 1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8411

HEALTH FOOD

1st Place

LASSEN’S NATURAL FOODS & VITAMINS, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 805-486-8266; 2207 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa North Center), Camarillo, 805-482-3287; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 805-522-6990

2nd Place

RAINBOW BRIDGE, 211 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-4017

3rd Place

FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608

INDIAN

1st Place

HIMALAYA, 35 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-0795, 720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-409-1041

2nd Place

THE TAJ CAFE, 574 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1521

3rd Place

CURRY LEAF, 5253 Mission Oaks Blvd. (Mission Oaks Plaza), Camarillo, 805-482-8880

ITALIAN

1st Place

FERRARO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, 2788 E. Main St., 805-648-7270

2nd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266

3rd Place

DOMINICK’S ITALIAN FOOD, 477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-483-7933

KID-FRIENDLY

1st Place

TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

2nd Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864

3rd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777; 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555

LATE-NIGHT EATS

1st Place

JIMMY’S SLICE, 586 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-6133

2nd Place

DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-3001

3rd Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485

MARGARITA

1st Place

YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933

2nd Place

LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3868

3rd Place

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083

MARTINI

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266

3rd Place

PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111

MEXICAN

1st Place

YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933

2nd Place

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083

3rd Place

TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-0508

NEW RESTAURANT

1st Place

PACIFIC BY NORU, 394 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-205-9618

2nd Place

SLATE BISTRO AND CRAFT BAR, 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-388-9888

3rd Place

MESTIZA KITCHEN, 2855 Johnson Drive, suite U, Ventura, 805-620-0146

NOODLE HOUSE

1st Place

KAO RAMEN BY MAMA, 573 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8393

2nd Place

PHO SAIGON, 826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 805-240-9334

3rd Place

TOKI RESTAURANT, 2850 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 805-644-8654

OUTDOOR DINING

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422

2nd Place

RUMFISH Y VINO, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 805-667-9288

3rd Place

BOCCALI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-1057

PIZZA

1st Place

TOPPERS PIZZA, 805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

2nd Place

FLUID STATE BEER GARDEN, 692 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3107

3rd Place

TONY’S PIZZARIA, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8425

PRODUCE STAND

1st Place

UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, 805-529-3690; 5696 Los Angeles Ave., Somis, 805-386-4660

2nd Place

MCGRATH FAMILY FARM, 1012 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-485-4210

3rd Place

TERRY BERRIES, 7618 Telephone Road, Ventura 805-620-7534

RESTAURANT

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0238

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

1st Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 805-653-1266

2nd Place

THE RANCH HOUSE, 102 Besant Road, Ojai, 805-646-2360

3rd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799

SANDWICH

1st Place

URBANE CAFE, 4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000

2nd Place

VENTURA SANDWICH CO., 2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-641-1915

3rd Place

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200

SEAFOOD MARKET

1st Place

ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive (Harbor Village), suite A, Ventura, 805-654-8228

2nd Place

OCEAN PRIDE SEAFOOD, 2894 Bunsen Ave., unit B, Ventura, 805-644-4310

3rd Place

SEA FRESH, 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 805-646-7747

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-654-0546

3rd Place

BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-639-0865

SERVICE

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422

SMOOTHIE

1st Place

BLENDERS IN THE GRASS, 607 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150

2nd Place

NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855

3rd Place

HARVEST CAFE VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386

SOUTH AMERICAN

1st Place

MOQUECA BRAZILIAN CUISINE, 3550 Harbor Blvd., #201, Oxnard, 805-204-0970; 610 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-3585

2nd Place

AMAZON PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14711 Princeton Ave. #1, Moorpark, 805-552-4266

3rd Place

MOUTHFUL EATERY, 2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-777-9222

STEAKHOUSE

1st Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 805-620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza) , Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

2nd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 805-652-1799

3rd Place

PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills 818-292-5111

SUNDAY BRUNCH

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-1422

2nd Place

WAYPOINT CAFÉ, 325 Durley Ave., Camarillo, 805-388-2535

3rd Place

ALEXANDER’S FOUR POINTS, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort,

1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, 805-658-1212

SUSHI

1st Place

SUMO JAPANESE RESTAURANT, 1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977

2nd Place

I LOVE SUSHI, 5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura, 805-639-4009

3rd Place

ANABA, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-382-1230

TACOS

1st Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-3474; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226

2nd Place TIE

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, Ventura Pier, 805-648-3177

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777

TAMALES

1st Place

DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 805-529-6266

2nd Place

CORRALES, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-6138

3rd Place TIE

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-2083

YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933

THAI

1st Place

RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-0238

2nd Place

JASMINE THAI, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-658-4861

3rd Place

SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura, 805-642-8879

VEGETARIAN

1st Place

NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7855

2nd Place

HARVEST CAFE, VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8386

3rd Place

FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 805-640-9608

WINE TASTING

1st Place

THE CAVE AT VENTURA WINE CO., 4435 McGrath St., Ventura, 805-642-9449

2nd Place

PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-9440

3rd Place

HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 805-983-1560

WINERY

1st Place

TOPA MOUNTAIN WINERY, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1190

2nd Place

OLD CREEK RANCH WINERY, 10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura, 805-649-4132

3rd Place

HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 805-983-1560