BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)

1st Place

MEDICINE HAT, www.medicinehatmusic.net

2nd Place

BRITTNEY BURCHETT, www.facebook.com/brittneyburchettmusic

3rd Place

KYLE SMITH, kylesmithjams.com

 

BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)

1st Place

CINNAMON WHISKEY, www.facebook.com/cinnamonwhiskeyband/

2nd Place

RHYTHM 805, www.facebook.com/rhythm805band, 805-479-0369

3rd Place

YÄCHTLEY CRËW, www.yachtleycrew.com

 

BARTENDER

1st Place

DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

2nd Place

HUGO RIOS, LA VEROS MEXICAN AND SEAFOOD BAR, 231 W. 5th St., Oxnard, 805-240-7604

3rd Place

BIANCA TELLIANO, SEA FRESH, 533 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-7747; 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974

 

BILLIARDS

1st Place

STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2020

2nd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

3rd Place

THE Q CLUB, 2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-278-1231

 

CHEAP DATE

1st Place

THE BEACH

2nd Place

REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 805-658-6544

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177

 

CLUB DJ

1st Place

DJ HONEY

2nd Place

DJ PMAINEY

3rd Place

DJ EROK

 

COMEDIAN

1st Place

PHIL MEDINA

2nd Place

DENISE CARTER

3rd Place

TOM MCCLAIN

 

COMEDY SHOWCASE

1st Place

VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-1500

2nd Place

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com

3rd Place

STAND-UP COMEDY ON THE HILL, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747

 

DANCE CLUB

1st Place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

2nd Place  B

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

3rd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

 

DANCE TROUPE

1st Place

CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-672-0167

2nd Place

BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Ventura, 805-643-5036

3rd Place

THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 805-340-3412

 

DARTS

1st Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

2nd Place

BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4303

3rd Place

BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-4100

 

DIVE BAR

1st Place

RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096

2nd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

3rd Place

STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 805-648-4709

 

EVENT DJ

1st Place

BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 805-658-7565

2nd Place

NICK DEAN, www.facebook.com/NDENTERTAIN

3rd Place

DJ PMAINEY, www.facebook.com/DjPmainey/

 

GAY BAR

1st Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

2nd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

 

HAPPY HOUR

1st Place  B

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8887

3rd Place

BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906, www.barrelhouse101.com

 

JUKEBOX

1st Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864

2nd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

3rd Place

RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096

 

KARAOKE

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188

2nd Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071

3rd Place

THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard, 805-985-9300

 

LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING

1st Place

OXNARD, ANDERSON .PAAK

2nd Place (TIE)

ALL THIS WILL DISAPPEAR, JODI FARRELL

VENTURA, ANDERSON .PAAK

 

MUSIC FESTIVAL

1st Place

SURF RODEO, 205 N. Garden St., Ventura

2nd Place

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3146

3rd Place

OJAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, 201 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-2094

 

MUSIC VENUE (Large)

1st Place

MAJESTIC  VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-653-0118

2nd Place

LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-272-3881

3rd Place

VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3376

 

MUSIC VENUE (Small)

1st Place

DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695

2nd Place

BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

3rd Place

OJAI DEER LODGE, 2261 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, 805-646-4256

 

OPEN MIC

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188

2nd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539

3rd Place

ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555

 

RADIO PERSONALITY

1st Place

RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM

2nd Place

KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5

3rd Place

TOM SPENCE, KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM

 

RADIO STATION

1st Place

100.7 FM KHAY

2nd Place

95.9 FM KOCP

3rd Place

Q104.7 KCAQ

 

RECORDING STUDIO

1st Place

ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555

2nd Place

LION CITY RECORDING STUDIO AND MANAGEMENT, 620 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-0990

3rd Place

MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8100

 

SINGLES HANG-OUT

1st Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264

2nd Place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404

3rd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

 

SPORTS BAR

1st Place

CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 805-482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 805-498-7888

2nd Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485

3rd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060

 

THEATER COMPANY

1st Place

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900

2nd Place

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645

3rd Place

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com

 

THEATER PRODUCTION

1st Place

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, FRACTURED ACTORS THEATER COMPANY

2nd Place (TIE)

MAMMA MIA!, VENTURA HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTH PACIFIC, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

 

TRIVIA NIGHT

1st Place

ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2337

2nd Place

GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-4600

3rd Place

INSTITUTION ALE, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777