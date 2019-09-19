BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)
1st Place
MEDICINE HAT, www.medicinehatmusic.net
2nd Place
BRITTNEY BURCHETT, www.facebook.com/brittneyburchettmusic
3rd Place
KYLE SMITH, kylesmithjams.com
BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)
1st Place
CINNAMON WHISKEY, www.facebook.com/cinnamonwhiskeyband/
2nd Place
RHYTHM 805, www.facebook.com/rhythm805band, 805-479-0369
3rd Place
YÄCHTLEY CRËW, www.yachtleycrew.com
BARTENDER
1st Place
DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
2nd Place
HUGO RIOS, LA VEROS MEXICAN AND SEAFOOD BAR, 231 W. 5th St., Oxnard, 805-240-7604
3rd Place
BIANCA TELLIANO, SEA FRESH, 533 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-7747; 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-0974
BILLIARDS
1st Place
STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-641-2020
2nd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
3rd Place
THE Q CLUB, 2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-278-1231
CHEAP DATE
1st Place
THE BEACH
2nd Place
REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 805-658-6544
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3177
CLUB DJ
1st Place
DJ HONEY
2nd Place
DJ PMAINEY
3rd Place
DJ EROK
COMEDIAN
1st Place
PHIL MEDINA
2nd Place
DENISE CARTER
3rd Place
TOM MCCLAIN
COMEDY SHOWCASE
1st Place
VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 805-644-1500
2nd Place
VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com
3rd Place
STAND-UP COMEDY ON THE HILL, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747
DANCE CLUB
1st Place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
2nd Place B
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
3rd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
DANCE TROUPE
1st Place
CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-672-0167
2nd Place
BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Ventura, 805-643-5036
3rd Place
THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 805-340-3412
DARTS
1st Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
2nd Place
BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4303
3rd Place
BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-4100
DIVE BAR
1st Place
RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096
2nd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
3rd Place
STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 805-648-4709
EVENT DJ
1st Place
BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 805-658-7565
2nd Place
NICK DEAN, www.facebook.com/NDENTERTAIN
3rd Place
DJ PMAINEY, www.facebook.com/DjPmainey/
GAY BAR
1st Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
2nd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
HAPPY HOUR
1st Place B
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8887
3rd Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-0906, www.barrelhouse101.com
JUKEBOX
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-4864
2nd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
3rd Place
RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 805-985-6096
KARAOKE
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188
2nd Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1071
3rd Place
THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard, 805-985-9300
LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING
1st Place
OXNARD, ANDERSON .PAAK
2nd Place (TIE)
ALL THIS WILL DISAPPEAR, JODI FARRELL
VENTURA, ANDERSON .PAAK
MUSIC FESTIVAL
1st Place
SURF RODEO, 205 N. Garden St., Ventura
2nd Place
VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3146
3rd Place
OJAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, 201 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-646-2094
MUSIC VENUE (Large)
1st Place
MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-653-0118
2nd Place
LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 805-272-3881
3rd Place
VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-648-3376
MUSIC VENUE (Small)
1st Place
DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-856-2695
2nd Place
BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
3rd Place
OJAI DEER LODGE, 2261 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, 805-646-4256
OPEN MIC
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-652-1188
2nd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 805-643-4539
3rd Place
ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555
RADIO PERSONALITY
1st Place
RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM
2nd Place
KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5
3rd Place
TOM SPENCE, KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM
RADIO STATION
1st Place
100.7 FM KHAY
2nd Place
95.9 FM KOCP
3rd Place
Q104.7 KCAQ
RECORDING STUDIO
1st Place
ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3555
2nd Place
LION CITY RECORDING STUDIO AND MANAGEMENT, 620 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-0990
3rd Place
MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-8100
SINGLES HANG-OUT
1st Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-3264
2nd Place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 805-643-4404
3rd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
SPORTS BAR
1st Place
CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 805-650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 805-482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 805-583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 805-498-7888
2nd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 805-667-8485
3rd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 805-650-0060
THEATER COMPANY
1st Place
RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900
2nd Place
SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645
3rd Place
VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, venturaimprov.com
THEATER PRODUCTION
1st Place
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, FRACTURED ACTORS THEATER COMPANY
2nd Place (TIE)
MAMMA MIA!, VENTURA HIGH SCHOOL
SOUTH PACIFIC, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
TRIVIA NIGHT
1st Place
ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2337
2nd Place
GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-4600
3rd Place
INSTITUTION ALE, 3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 805-482-3777