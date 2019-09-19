BARBER SHOP

1st Place

1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177

2nd Place

VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St. #C, Ventura, 805-628-3624

3rd Place

SMOOTH’S BARBERSHOP, 3737 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-7222

BIKINI WAX

1st Place

WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532

2nd Place

SUGAR JUNKIE BEAUTY LOUNGE 2126 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-275-9000

3rd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA 28 Poli St., #2c, Ventura, 805-641-2345

BODY PIERCING

1st Place

VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600

2nd Place

JIM ANGELO, JIMI’S TATTOOS, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190
3rd Place

JAMIE THOMPSON, WEST END GALLERY, 35 S Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-641-1729

CHILDREN’S CUT

1st Place

JACK ’N’ JILL’S CUTS FOR KIDS, 1984 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1976

2nd Place

KATHY’S HAIR SHACK, THE HAIR SHACK, 239 S. Catalina St., Ventura, 805-643-1239

3rd Place

DESTINEE PADILLA, FREDDIE B. SALON AND SPA, 1023 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-3535

DAY SPA

1st Place

OJAI VALLEY INN AND SPA, 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, 855-697-8780

2nd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

3rd Place

MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-648-7743

EYEBROW WAX

1st Place

WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532

2nd Place

KENNA HUMMER SKIN CARE BY KENNA, 805-205-0532

3rd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

FACIAL

1st Place

KENNA SMILEY, KENNA SMILEY SKINCARE, 921 E. Main St., suite G, Ventura, 805-205-0532

2nd Place

BEST PLACE FOR CLOTHING WITH ENDURING STYLE
Trend Select Consignment
307 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-6331
www.trendconsign.com
The oh-so-special Ojai Valley has many hidden jewels to explore — and most are regularly written about. The views and trails are fantastic and well explored. All the hip shops and hot spots are covered in style and global travel magazines. Social media paparazzi expose the local secret spots for the world to see. If you haven’t been to the spot with the vintage air stream trailers, check it out. If you haven’t hiked the riverbed and seen the pink moment on the Topa Topa Mountains, do that. If you haven’t hit the latest hot yoga class, sign up today.
And if you are searching for a spot to find high-quality, used clothing (the textile industry is a major contributor to climate change, by the way), you must visit Trend. This fabulous consignment store is owned by Joan Ploss and relies on a network of dozens of consignment sellers.
The sale rack outside hints at the deals to be found within. There are no-name treasure pieces, high-end pieces, even couture (now and then) that can be gleaned from the racks. Simple pieces to fit into everyday wear, and special, one-of-a-kind items from the closets of Ojai’s eclectic residents that make you feel totally unique in all the world.
The trend of buying not-new clothing has been reborn recently as awareness builds around the waste, energy use and exploitation rampant in the fashion industry. But there is no reason to stick to garage sales and messy thrift stores to fill our closets with clothes we love and feel good about buying and wearing. My experience with Trend is that every single time I enter the store, I leave with something I love, or something I think about . . . usually returning the next day to claim it.
This store is in every way a top-of-the-line clothing store: clean, organized and curated. Ploss is discriminating about the clothes she accepts from sellers. This means no lost buttons, no stains, everything in like-new condition.
The store includes fun jewelry (vintage, costume and some locally made pieces), handbags, shoes, boots, belts and shawls, and some choice bits of home décor now and then. There’s something for all ages of women for any occasion, from yoga pants to cashmere.
Trend is located off the parking lot in the Arcade downtown, so if you can’t find parking there, the lot across the street will usually always have a spot. And if you need refreshment after shopping, try the kombucha and acai bowl spot next door.
— Kimberly Rivers

SARAI MORALES, SKIN CARE BY SARAI, 1311 W. Channel Islands Boulevard, Oxnard, 805-663-2378

3rd Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

HAIR COLORIST

1st Place

TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 310-944-2887

2nd Place

STEPHANIE DESOTO, TUPELO HONEY, 2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075

3rd Place

BRENDA HENDRICKS, Muahairbybrendah@gmail.com

HAIR SALON

1st Place

TUPELO HONEY,  2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075

2nd Place

MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743

3rd Place

TEN DASH ONE, 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-477-9858

HAIR STYLIST

1st Place

TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 310-944-2887

2nd Place

STEPHANIE DESOTO, TUPELO HONEY,  2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075

3rd Place

BRENDA HENDRICKS, Muahairbybrendah@gmail.com

MANICURIST

1st Place

DANIELLE VEGA, DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762

2nd Place

JENNY SALUM, PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145

3rd Place

LISA ROSS AT SALON PANACHE, 3639 E. Harbor Blvd., suite 122, Ventura, 805-642-5887

MEDI-SPA

1st Place

COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345

2nd Place

CELEBRATING WOMEN CENTER, 1801 Solar Drive, suite 155, Oxnard, 805-988-7577

3rd Place

PLUSH MED SPA, 2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1200

NAIL SALON

1st Place

DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762

2nd Place

LE’S NAIL & SPA, 4693 Telephone Road, #4, Ventura, 805-676-1978

3rd Place

POLISH NAIL BAR, 2640 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, 805-278-8900

SHAVE

1st Place

1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177

2nd Place

VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St., #C, Ventura, 805-628-3624

3rd Place (TIE)

HANKS BARBER SHOP, 2260 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-8955

SMOOTHS, 3737 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, 805-650-7222

TANNING

1st Place

OASIS TANNING SALON, 5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-8267

2nd Place

ENDLESS SUMMER TANNING CENTERS, 5722 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-644-3555

3rd Place

SOLYMAR AIRBRUSH TANNING, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-766-0616

TATTOO ARTIST

1st Place

GILBERT SALAS AT INKFATUATION, 536 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Port Hueneme, 805-488-9446

2nd Place

JESSY D’ARIA VALENTINE AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564

3rd Place

JIMI FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190

TATTOO STUDIO

1st Place

WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564

2nd Place

INKFATUATION, 536 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Port Hueneme, 805-488-9446

3rd Place

VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600