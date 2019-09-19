BARBER SHOP
1st Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177
2nd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St. #C, Ventura, 805-628-3624
3rd Place
SMOOTH’S BARBERSHOP, 3737 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-7222
BIKINI WAX
1st Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532
2nd Place
SUGAR JUNKIE BEAUTY LOUNGE 2126 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-275-9000
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA 28 Poli St., #2c, Ventura, 805-641-2345
BODY PIERCING
1st Place
VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600
2nd Place
JIM ANGELO, JIMI’S TATTOOS, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190
3rd Place
JAMIE THOMPSON, WEST END GALLERY, 35 S Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-641-1729
CHILDREN’S CUT
1st Place
JACK ’N’ JILL’S CUTS FOR KIDS, 1984 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-1976
2nd Place
KATHY’S HAIR SHACK, THE HAIR SHACK, 239 S. Catalina St., Ventura, 805-643-1239
3rd Place
DESTINEE PADILLA, FREDDIE B. SALON AND SPA, 1023 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-3535
DAY SPA
1st Place
OJAI VALLEY INN AND SPA, 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, 855-697-8780
2nd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
3rd Place
MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St, Ventura, 805-648-7743
EYEBROW WAX
1st Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 805-850-0532
2nd Place
KENNA HUMMER SKIN CARE BY KENNA, 805-205-0532
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
FACIAL
1st Place
KENNA SMILEY, KENNA SMILEY SKINCARE, 921 E. Main St., suite G, Ventura, 805-205-0532
2nd Place
SARAI MORALES, SKIN CARE BY SARAI, 1311 W. Channel Islands Boulevard, Oxnard, 805-663-2378
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
HAIR COLORIST
1st Place
TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 310-944-2887
2nd Place
STEPHANIE DESOTO, TUPELO HONEY, 2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075
3rd Place
BRENDA HENDRICKS, Muahairbybrendah@gmail.com
HAIR SALON
1st Place
TUPELO HONEY, 2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075
2nd Place
MICHAEL KELLEY SALON AND DAY SPA, 1895 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-648-7743
3rd Place
TEN DASH ONE, 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-477-9858
HAIR STYLIST
1st Place
TAYLOR YOUNG, THE COLOR BAR, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 310-944-2887
2nd Place
STEPHANIE DESOTO, TUPELO HONEY, 2460 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3075
3rd Place
BRENDA HENDRICKS, Muahairbybrendah@gmail.com
MANICURIST
1st Place
DANIELLE VEGA, DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762
2nd Place
JENNY SALUM, PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 805-642-1145
3rd Place
LISA ROSS AT SALON PANACHE, 3639 E. Harbor Blvd., suite 122, Ventura, 805-642-5887
MEDI-SPA
1st Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 805-641-2345
2nd Place
CELEBRATING WOMEN CENTER, 1801 Solar Drive, suite 155, Oxnard, 805-988-7577
3rd Place
PLUSH MED SPA, 2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-1200
NAIL SALON
1st Place
DANI’S MANIS, 265 S. Laurel St., Ventura, 805-628-0762
2nd Place
LE’S NAIL & SPA, 4693 Telephone Road, #4, Ventura, 805-676-1978
3rd Place
POLISH NAIL BAR, 2640 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, 805-278-8900
SHAVE
1st Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-9177
2nd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St., #C, Ventura, 805-628-3624
3rd Place (TIE)
HANKS BARBER SHOP, 2260 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-8955
SMOOTHS, 3737 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, 805-650-7222
TANNING
1st Place
OASIS TANNING SALON, 5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-650-8267
2nd Place
ENDLESS SUMMER TANNING CENTERS, 5722 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-644-3555
3rd Place
SOLYMAR AIRBRUSH TANNING, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-766-0616
TATTOO ARTIST
1st Place
GILBERT SALAS AT INKFATUATION, 536 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Port Hueneme, 805-488-9446
2nd Place
JESSY D’ARIA VALENTINE AT WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564
3rd Place
JIMI FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 805-488-9190
TATTOO STUDIO
1st Place
WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 805-665-3564
2nd Place
INKFATUATION, 536 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Port Hueneme, 805-488-9446
3rd Place
VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3600